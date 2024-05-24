Humans are wired to know the difference between wrong and right

Dear Editor,

Humans are wired to know what is right and what is wrong. Someone told me in conversation recently that the very fact that the PPP have to bribe people to get support is testimony to that reality. The person further stated that the PPP knows that in relation to governance, they have messed up so much that buying people’s support and votes is an admission of their corrupt rule.

Humans do not like to be forced into wrongdoing. However, people do things they shouldn’t because of circumstances and convenience. It doesn’t mean that the conversation they have with themselves is the same they have with others. During the last Local Government Elections, a woman told me that she identified openly with the PPP, took their money and wore the tee shirt.

She said two things that will stay with me forever. The first, is that the PPP asked her to take a picture while voting so that they can see she voted for them. Secondly, she explained what caused her to vote against them. She said she had still not gotten over the nightmare of the most gruesome and horrific murders of two young boys; the Henry boys. She said the PPP was complicit in those murders because of their deliberate actions to cover up those crimes. That influenced where she placed her x.

Many are taking the little loans and contracts the PPP are offering while admitting that the administration is so rotten that it is polluting Guyana and citizens are suffering like they have never before. What Guyanese want to be assured of is who and what they will be replacing the PPP with and that’s a very good question. We cannot have an exchange where citizens continue to face the same reality.

That is why in two weeks, I will publicly endorse who I wish to see lead the PNCR, the opposition and who will inevitably become the next president. And trust me, I know the difference between right and wrong. I will be endorsing with my conscience and not because of convenience. The person that leads Guyana MUST change forever how we treat our citizens; all of our citizens.

The PPP will inevitably be out of power in 2025. There are thousands of Indo Guyanese that will not vote for the PPP because of Dharamlall. Women do not look at ethnicity when their women folk are raped and abused and the monster is protected by the government and party they support. Humans are wired to know the difference between wrong and right. Lock them alone in the ballot box and they will vote their conscience.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist