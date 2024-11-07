Latest update November 7th, 2024 12:03 AM

The app that is not appearing

Nov 07, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,
The nation eagerly and anxiously awaits the roll out of the cash grant.  But it seems this may not be for a while as the app is developed and tested, tweaked and tested, further tweaked and tested. In the meantime, the nation waits and waits and asks when will the app be appening?

Regards
Shamshun Mohamed

(The app that is not appearing)

