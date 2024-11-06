PNC’s cat wants to watch PPP/C’s milk

Dear Editor,

Will Americans veto Harris and vote for Trump or vice-versa as they go to the polls? Will it be a close call on a race basis? Will it be a gender personality clash? Will it fan a feverish flame for fire? Will the case for immigration be ignited or ignored? Will the threats of Trump triumph? Will the harangue of Harris harmonise heaven and hell? Will it be politics over economics or popularity over personality? Will there be dessert or déjà vu? Night owls will not be sleeping as the eagles hover over. The critical result so crucial for the rest of the world, is carefully being contemplated upon. The January 6th, 2021 Attack on the US Capitol, bears many a semblance to the PNC’s reactions after losing elections in Guyana.

The PNC is too absurd and will not give up the thought that they lost the 2020 General Election. How naïve can they be! The international community pronounced it was a free and fair election and that the PNC did attempt to rig the election. When will the court stop pussyfooting with the election case? The PNC is convinced that the PPP/C was appointed and not elected to govern. Gulping in gullibility is their trait.

The PNC continue to live in false hope by still fighting to rule Guyana through the back door. They want shared-governance now that they are not in power. Hypocrisy to the highest extent. The PNC want to administer from the outside. They alleged to have all the right answers now that they are on the opposite side of the bench. Surely, this is idolising idiosyncrasy! The PNC is easily influenced with the propaganda eschewed from the Burke/ Benchtop/Hinds combo. Their room with a view is occupied with vanity.

The PNC’s mantra is not to support any of the PPP/C projects as institutionalized from day one President Ali was sworn into office. They are too consumed in criticizing everything that they will even burn the bridge which is the entrance/exit of their own home. Filled with rage, the PNC is blinded to justice and cannot decipher right from wrong. Imagine staking the claim that “apartheid” exists in Guyana? The PNC condemns the appointment of the Top Cop. Why? Because he does not see eye-to-eye with them when they are on the other side of the law?

The PNC is burdened with the lack of transparency and wear many an albatross around their necks and wrists. The PAC is saddled with too many irregularities and negative findings during the 2015-2020 PNC administration. Frustration rules the order of the day from missing records and unbelievable discoveries. No wonder the PNC wants to rush through those meticulous audits for those crucial years. They fetch heavy weight on their backs and heads. Paying exorbitant rents to warehouse condoms and bypassing the procurement system is not even the top of the tip of the iceberg.

Now the PNC want to be in charge of the distribution of the $100,000 one-off cash grant to Guyanese 18 years and over by January 2024. The PNC wrecked the economy of this country for 33 years and raped the Treasury which led this nation to poverty, nakedness and corruption. Twice this country shrunk to bankruptcy and sunk to the bottom of the table, being the poorest nation in this hemisphere, second only to Haiti. Unable to divide definitively and differentiate the difference of 33 from 34 when calculating the half of 65, the PNC wants to oversee the mathematicians.

Will Guyanese want to put “cat to watch milk?”

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall

(PNC’s cat wants to watch PPP/C’s milk)