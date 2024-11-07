Operatives of this regime must not be allowed to continue using the oil and gas proceeds to develop themselves and a selected few

Dear Editor

Inclusionary government is mandated by the Guyana Constitution not dependent on partisan trust. Those who seek to make this a partisan issue are clearly setting out to project themselves above the constitution with the authority to determine the rights of elected officials to represent their respective constituents and participate in the various levels of decision-making/inclusion which the constitution provides for.

How dare they? This is not a factor to be determined by any individual or any group. The fact is none should seek to or can deny the other the right to inclusion. The way some feel about trusting others is similarly felt by others who don’t trust them. They must not be allowed to hold this nation hostage. Our concerns in this nation shouldn’t be about who is liking who but about the Rule of Law.

The right to preference as to your friend or against who you like or don’t like is respected. However, when elected to public office to serve Guyana that right cannot be upheld as it relates to governance and distribution of the nation’s resources. As a nation we must learn to trust each other and if we don’t trust each other we must learn to trust the laws that are there to give direction as to how they govern. For it is this, to which we must hold ourselves and others accountable.

Article 13 was enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana 23 years ago, yet successive governments have failed this nation by not moving to effect legislation to give true meaning to the nation’s principal political objective. Whereas the Coalition had five years in office, two of which were hamstrung by the no-confidence vote, the PPP has had 18 to demonstrate an inclusionary posture. Instead, the exclusionary ‘one Guyana’ has been couched and foisted on this nation as a symbol of inclusion when it is not.

The fact remains that in 2001 then President Jagdeo assented to Article 13 (inclusionary democracy). As per the article: “The principal objective of the political system of the State is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens, and their organisations in the management and decision-making processes of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their well-being.”

With this addition of our law, to the extent where same speak definitively to inclusionary democracy, it is not a choice of any government to exercise or not exercise. It is a constitutional mandate that the electorate must hold whichever party/group is in power accountable to. Both parties promised a more inclusive government in their manifestos. Both must work with the people to deliver. The fact many are today aggrieved, anxious, suspicious of and are intolerant with each other is enough to turn our attention to a system that portends to offer an environment where we can peacefully co-exist in mutual respect.

Acceptance of this possibility does not ignore the potential for ethnic conflicts but recognises the pluses that could be derived from proceeding in this direction. Guyana can no longer be hamstrung by the absence of political will. We can no longer remain wedded to misunderstanding of the constitution, hatred for the instrument because of who it is associated with, gripped by fear of losing control or obsessed with hugging power.

As per the constitution power is decentralised from the Executive right down to the NDCs- the grassroots. Underpinning this is recognition that whereas we are from diverse strains, diversity is not a wedge, but a strength, requiring the pooling of our resources for the development of the collective good. This presents opportunity to rise above historical conflicts under a political system that can guarantee the protection and well-being of all.

We must act with alacrity to make governance inclusive and work assiduously to uphold the motto of One People One Nation One Destiny. The bounty of this nation and management of its resources is a right and obligation of all. Operatives of this regime must not be allowed to continue using the oil and gas proceeds to develop themselves and a selected few. Appropriate investment must be made for the benefit of all citizens and this country. Proceeds from the existing oil contract must be managed and disbursed in an equal and equitable manner. The only way this can be done is putting into effect inclusionary democracy as prescribed by law as a mandate.

Sincerely,

Lincoln Lewis

