What will be the EVENTUAL purchasing power of the $100,000 handout?

Dear Editor,

November 5th, 2024, is there equivocation in the Government’s now modified announcement of the handout being $100,000? To date, there has been no milestone announcement of the approximate month of the $100,000 handout.

Now, in November 2024, that $100,000 handout will have the $100,000 purchasing power. However, as every day/ month passes, inflationary measures will erode strength of the $100,000 handout, to $95,000, to $90,000, etc.

Going out on a limb and assuming that the bugs in the proverbial “app” that the government announced, will be fixed February 2025, what will the purchasing power of the $100,000 be worth, then? $60,000?

The government is reminded that the $100,000 handout is NOT coming out of their pockets or salaries but it is Guyana’s taxpayers’ dollars and by extension, Guyanese patrimony. This ill- timed announcement without exploring and fixing the bottlenecks therein, PRIOR to the announcement, is causing consternation amongst the populace and is perceived as the government vitiating and shirking its responsibilities to govern efficiently as they were voted in, to do. This elation is turning to agony. The Guyanese populace deserves a consistent clear timeline on this $100,000.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Subrian Esq.

(What will be the EVENTUAL purchasing power of the $100,000 handout?)