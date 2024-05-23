SBM supports Women of Excellence at gala affair

Kaieteur News – SBM Offshore Guyana yesterday announced the launch of the Woman of Excellence Award, in collaboration with Cerulean Inc and The Nico Consulting Inc, the organizers of the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award (25IWLA).

In a public statement on the initiative, SBM said the prestigious award aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of influential women across various sectors in Guyana annually.

The inaugural Woman of Excellence Award was presented at the 25IWLA ceremony, was held on May 18 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, where SBM Offshore Guyana was the key sponsor. The distinguished recipient of this special award for 2024, Camille Cummings, is a veteran educator with over 37 years of experience. Cummings, is said to have been a driving force in empowering women in Guyana, particularly in Linden, through her foundation, the Ladies on a Mission Group.

According to the SBM missive, her foundation has led impactful projects, including monthly breakfasts for senior citizens, support for vulnerable girls, and cancer awareness initiatives.

As part of the Woman of Excellence Award, SBM Offshore Guyana has since committed a financial contribution of GY$600,000 to the recipient, to be donated to a charity of her choice. The initiative, the company said, underscores its dedication to supporting the community and furthering the advancement of women in Guyana. In addition to this sum, the company is also providing sponsorship support for the 25IWLA event.

Gwenetta Fordyce, SBM Offshore Guyana’s Sustainability and Social Impact Programme Development Officer, used the occasion to highlight the company’s unwavering commitment to empowering women. “SBM Offshore Guyana continues to support women in various fields who are passionate, driven, and focused. These women are at the forefront of Guyana’s leadership in their respective fields and have epitomized the diversity and advancement across various industries,” Fordyce stated.

The launch, according to SBM, marks the beginning of a three-year collaboration with the 25IWLA organizing body. Co-founders Michelle Nicholas and Lyndell Danzie-Black used the occasion to commended SBM Offshore Guyana for its continued commitment to women’s development and praised the company’s initiative in establishing the Woman of Excellence Award. “We are grateful to SBM Offshore for buying into our vision for the development and empowerment of women. This opportunity to partner with SBM Offshore in our 5th year is timely. We are constantly improving and creating value for the Awardees, and the partnership with SBM Offshore will create avenues for our awardees to continue amplifying their voices and their work. We are optimistic for future growth of the 25IWLA in this regard,” said Danzie-Black.

“Saturday evening, we celebrated more than just a partnership; we celebrated a shared vision of empowering women leaders who shape Guyana and our world. SBM Offshore Guyana’s three-year partnership with us honors the incredible achievements of our awardees and fuels their future endeavors. This partnership will resonate far beyond the gala, echoing the voices of influential women and magnifying their impact in ways we have only dreamed of. Together, we are not just recognizing leaders; we are inspiring generations,” Nicholas shared.

Beyond the new award, SBM Offshore Guyana reminded that it remains a staunch supporter of initiatives aimed at empowering and uplifting women recalling that in 2023, the company launched the Women in Football Development Programme and a Scholarship for Indigenous Women to pursue tertiary education in STEM fields at the University of Guyana.