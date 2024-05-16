Fitness Express presses with GAPLF for Intermediate’s/Master’s on Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – A rich tradition of unflinching support across multiple administrations was maintained yesterday when Manager of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald handed over a sponsorship cheque to Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) President, Franklin Wilson.

Held at Fitness Express’ John and Sheriff Street, Campbellville, location, McDonald in presenting the cheque to Wilson said that his company was very pleased to be maintaining a rich tradition of support to the Federation for close to two decades now.

“Time really flies especially when you are doing something with so much significance and positives for, in this instance, powerlifting. I must say that the sport has really grown and advanced from the days when I started to support it, and this is very heartening.

We are maintaining a vow that my company has made to always be there for the sport at the Federation and by extension, the athletes’ level. This fulfills part of our mandate to always give back to our community and show gratitude.”

McDonald also noted that he is heartened to see the Federation really trying to improve its governance under the current executive by recently ensuring that an Audited Financial Statement was produced for its first term in office.

“This posture can only augur well for the sport and its image out there where members of the business community who contribute can see how the funds are accounted for and those looking on, would be encouraged to come on board and support. I can only say well done and keep up the good work.”

Wilson in response, expressed the heartfelt gratitude of his executive and members to McDonald and Fitness Express for being a great partner of the sport.

“It’s heartwarming to see you continuing to back this sport which continues to grow and build. We are nowhere close to where we can be, but I can assure you, that we are working assiduously towards making it even better for our athletes to excel.

Efforts are underway to have coaches and referees training conducted this year, as these are vitals arms of the sports that needs attention. From nest year, the IPF has mandated that travelling teams must have accredited coaches so we are seeking to get ourselves inline.”

That apart, Wilson said that plans are falling into place for this Sunday’s Intermediates and Masters competitions and fans can look forward to a wonderful day of lifting as several male and female athletes would be hitting to platform to showcase their strength.

Lifting time is 09:00hrs on Sunday at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.