Latest update May 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to spend $917M to construct four-lane road at Giftland Mall

May 02, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) an agency under the Ministry of Housing and Water is planning to construct a four-lane road in the vicinity of the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed at a recent opening of tenders that the construction of the roadway is estimated to cost $917,508,795. A total of five contractors have bid for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)

Construction of four lane road at Giftland Mall.

Ministry of Health

Supply and Delivery & Installation of Medical Equipment.

Ministry of Education

Extension of Diamond Primary School.

Extension of New Diamond Grove Primary, East Bank Demerara.

Extension of Annadale Secondary School.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THEM PIMPING OUT GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Johnson Charles’ unbeaten ton powers Windies A to 76-run victory over Nepal

Johnson Charles’ unbeaten ton powers Windies A to 76-run...

May 02, 2024

SportsMax – In a dazzling display of power hitting, Johnson Charles led the charge for West Indies A with a spectacular unbeaten 119 from just 61 balls, guiding his team to a commanding 76-run...
Read More
President Ali leads call of Regional Leader for renegotiation of CPL contract

President Ali leads call of Regional Leader for...

May 02, 2024

Wayne’s hat-trick sees Speightland into ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football final

Wayne’s hat-trick sees Speightland into ‘One...

May 02, 2024

Archery Guyana Launches Caribbean Development Archery League for Aspiring Archers

Archery Guyana Launches Caribbean Development...

May 02, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon confident of success

Former Guyana youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon...

May 02, 2024

Perez, Persaud hit half-centuries as Anacondas/Hawks record victories 

Perez, Persaud hit half-centuries as...

May 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]