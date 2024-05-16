USAID, Tagman Media Inc. in crime prevention initiative

Kaieteur News – The USAID Youth Resilience, Inclusion and Empowerment (Y-RIE), in partnership with Tagman Media Inc, on Monday revealed the findings of a recent youth-led community safety profiling and assets mapping activity, which identified factors that tackle the prevention of crime and violence among youths.

The event was held on Monday at the Cara Lodge, Quamina Street, Georgetown and saw the attendance of key stakeholders including government organisations, members of the Joint Services, non-governmental organisations and community based organisations.

The Y-RIE Program is a youth crime and violence prevention initiative working with government and non-government partners to strengthen social services that serve youth at-risk and their families, improve learning outcomes for youth, improve youth at-risk preparedness for the world of work, and strengthen the resilience of families and communities.

Tagman Media’s Senior Communications Associate Deborah Baird in her opening remarks said that the youth-led profiling and mapping activity was conducted in Georgetown, specifically Sophia, C, D and E Fields as well as Werk-en-Rust and Albouystown. Another representative of Tagman Media Inc, explained that while the project was managed by the public relations firm, it was led by youth within the targeted communities. “The youths were able to engage with fellow youth from those existing communities, and we were able to gather a rich piece of information that we have analyse and we are here today to present to you, so we can further discuss and move forward in terms of recommendation,” the Tagman representative told attendees.

He said too that to derive the required data, interviews, questionnaires, focus group discussions and a peer-to-peer session were held. The project also contained digital maps, which served to inform and support the crime and violence prevention initiatives.

Additionally, Country Manager for Y-RIE Tiffany Daniels explained that the Y-IRE is a United States of America (USA) project which is being implemented by the Development Alternatives Incorporated (DIA) Global in Guyana, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the realms of tackling prevention of violence and crime, the Country Manager disclosed that the USAID YIRE intends to execute plans to engage young people in a curriculum that assists them mentally, and skill base to help them get ready for economic empowerment.

During the event, Daniels also proposed ideas to some members of the community to have sport-based activities for the youths. “We are focusing on citizens’ resilience to crime and violence, so we are looking at the hard word resilience, we focus more on resilience that it is on crime and violence, so it is really looking at those fundamental things that help a young person along their life’s pathway to ensure that they are able to have a life that is positive and fulfilling,” Daniels said.

The Country Manager noted that Y-IRE intends to work in partnership with stakeholders to ensure the families in the identified communities remain strong and committed to supporting the youths. “We have noted that these communities, as much as they have some instances where, there are some kinds of violence, these are some very resilient communities, very strong communities,” Daniels said with enthusiasm. She added: “So for us, our project focuses on enhancing resilience when it comes to crime and violence, we center this around young people and we consider young people as assets.”

To this end, during the presentation made by the representative of the Tagman Media, he highlighted that the three core areas the youth researchers focused on were education, employment and crime. The Tagman Media representative was keen to note that these aspects are aimed at increasing partnership to support prevention of crime and violence.