Slingerz FC dominate rivals Guyana Police Force FC 4-0 consolidates 2nd place in standings

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz FC strengthened their hold on second place in the KFC Elite League Season Six standings outclassing the Guyana Police Force FC on Saturday night with a dominant 4-0 victory.

The April 27 KFC Elite League Season Six clash attracted fans from both sides to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Both teams held firm with their defensive strategies until Marcus Tudor of Slingerz FC shattered the deadlock with a spectacular goal in the 44th minute, just before the halftime whistle blew.

Despite efforts from Guyana Police Force FC in the second half, Slingerz FC maintained their momentum, with goals from Simeon Moore in the 49th minute, Curtez Kellman in the 65th minute, and Darron Niles in the 73rd minute, securing a crucial victory for the visiting team.

The win added three valuable points to Slingerz FC tally, now standing at twenty-four in total from an impressive record of eight consecutive wins. They’ve netted an impressive 36 goals while conceding only three.

It must be noted that coach of Slingerz FC and the assistant coach of Guyana Police Force FC each picked up a red card at the start of the second half of Saturday’s night game.

At the top of the league standings sit the defending champions, boasting an impressive twenty-four points accumulated from eight consecutive wins. Their prowess is evident in their formidable goal-scoring record of 40 goals, while conceding just four.

Despite their setback in the latest match, Guyana Police Force FC stands firm in third place, retaining eighteen points from six victories and two losses, both inflicted by the top two teams. They have a total of 21 goals while conceding eight.

Western Tigers FC maintains their grip on fourth place with four wins and three losses, accumulating a total of twelve points. Similarly, Santos FC holds the fifth position, also with twelve points, achieved through four wins and four losses.

Fruta Conquerors FC is in sixth place after eight matches, securing nine points from three wins and five losses, with Den Amstel FC in the seventh spot with seven points, having won two matches, drawn one, and lost four.

Ann’s Grove United FC closely follows in eighth place with seven points, garnered from two wins, one draw, and five losses.

At the foot of the table, Buxton United FC and Monedderlust FC share the bottom position, each with one point earned from one draw and seven losses apiece.

Season Six kicked off on February 25 with ten elite clubs competing for the first-place prize of $2,000,000. Teams finishing second, third, and fourth will be awarded cash rewards of $1,200,000, $800,000, and $500,000, respectively.

Today, April 30, the fixtures include Monedderlust FC facing off against Ann’s Grove FC at 6:30 pm and Den Amstel FC and Buxton FC at 9 p.m. at the NTC.