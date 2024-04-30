Mark Williams’ Memorial 5k Road Race set for tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – Track enthusiasts and supporters of road safety awareness are gearing up for an exciting Road Race event on May 1st as they prepare to join former athlete and servicewoman, Joan Williams, for the annual 5K Memorial Road Race from Bagotville to Inner Stanleytown.

The race, set to conclude just in front of the Williams’ Residence, promises to be a memorable event honouring the memory of the late national athlete, Mark Andrew Williams.

Mark Williams tragically lost his life at the tender age of 18 in a vehicular accident outside his then residence. In the wake of this devastating loss, his mother, Joan Williams, took action to honour his memory and promote road safety. For three consecutive years following his passing, she organised the race until 2003 when she relocated to Barbados.

Williams, who began his running career at the Police Athletic Club before joining the Guyana Defence Force attached to the Coast Guard division, was a promising athlete whose life was briefly snuffed out to the hands of a dangerous driver. He was also promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal posthumously and continued to serve until his untimely death.

The annual race not only serves as a tribute to Williams but also aims to raise awareness about road safety in the community. Participants can look forward to competing for a variety of prizes generously provided by sponsors.

Prizes will be awarded to the best Under 20 male and female athletes, as well as the youngest athlete between the ages of 8-12. Additionally, there will be a first-place prize for participants aged 13-17, as well as an open race category for older participants.

The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors including Banks DIH, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Guyana Police Force Sports Club, and Vish and Sandra Ramnarine of J.I Vish Professional Services.