More support for RHTCCCC through Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana Project

Kaieteur Sports – The rapidly growing Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club once again benefits from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. This initiative is very impressive with the work of coaches Ameer Rahaman and Seon Hetmyer and the President and executives of the club. The club is very young but keeps producing outstanding cricketers for Berbice, Guyana and West Indies. Isai Thorne, recently made his debut for the winning Guyana Harpy Eagles senior four-day team at the age of seventeen and is not far away from the senior West Indies team. He was arguably the fastest bowler in the tournament. Young female all-rounder Ashmini Munisar who unfortunately wasn’t selected for the Pakistan tour, has already represented the West Indies senior team at her tender age. Many other junior cricketers from the RHCCCC have represented Berbice and Guyana. Club member Balram Samaroo on receipt of nine white cricket balls, expressed gratitude to this project for its continued support to the club and its players. We are happy to be associated with the development of cricket through young people.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, twenty-five pairs of cricket shoes, thirty-three pairs of batting pads, thirty-five cricket bats, thirty pairs of batting gloves, twenty-five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fibre glass bat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls and twenty-eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear worth more than $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicketkeeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, seventy-three young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty-two bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty-seven pairs of cricket shoes, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty-four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty-two pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 Tee Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club and Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each).

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist in identifying the same. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo Jnr, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram, Reshma Mathura, Booman Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings, Terry Mathura of TDMJ Inc., Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer CC, Anita and Derek Kallicharran, Subhas Powan Persaud of DX Sports, Ramjit Singh, Kumar Dindial, Shazam Hussain, Ravi Lutchman of JIS&L NY and Cyber Trading, Georgetown. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry at 623- 6875 or Kishan Das at +1-718-664-0896.