ESCL to celebrate President Tom Bacchus birth anniversary with cricket match Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) will be celebrating their President Tom Bacchus’ 58th birth anniversary on Sunday at Reliance Sports Ground, Essequibo Coast, Region 2 Pomeroon-Supenaam with cricket match.

The 10-10, over-40 action is set to bowl off at 10:00 am with three teams participating. The teams are: Caribbean Cricket Club, Reliance Sports Club and Essequibo Legends.

According to Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, they are excited to run off the one-day event and simultaneously recognising the works the leader has been doing since the formation of the League in 2021.

Layne also informed that, very soon another tournament will be commencing with top cash and trophy prizes at stakes.

For Sunday’s occasion, the winning team, runners-up side, batsman with the most runs and bowler with the most wickets will all receive trophies. The Most Valuable Player in the final will take home a trophy as well.

“This will be any-bowling and a round-robin and we at the ESCL are delighted to have some teams coming out and take part in a one-day event to recognise our president Tom (Bacchus); over years he [is] doing a fantastic job and he is more than happy to keep the game of softball on the Coast getting better and better,” Layne stated.

Bacchus, who is a regular player, will be celebrating 58 years. He has been an administrator and player also in Orlando over the past two consecutive decades.

Layne further mentioned that the ESCL would like to take the opportunity to express their profound gratitude to all their sponsors for the number competitions that were successfully completed. They echoed similar sentiments to the players as well.