East Bank Gunners crowned champion

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – East Bank Gunners were crowned the champion of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone, defeating two-time winner Trafalgar 1-0 on Saturday evening at the New Amsterdam basketball court.

Sherwin Nicholson recorded the only goal of the match in the first half of extra time to secure the win for the East Bank Gunners. Due to the outcome, the East Bank Gunners pocketed $400,000 and the championship trophy, while Trafalgar walked away with $300,000 and the corresponding accolade.

In the third-place playoff, the Big Ballers crushed the Young Guns 3-0. Neil Linton recorded a double, while Ryan Solomon scored once. As a result, the Big Ballers walked away with $200,000 and the respective trophy, while the Young Guns received $100,000 and the fourth-place accolade.

On the individual side, Nicholson was adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and will receive a football turf from Colours Boutique.

In the earlier semifinal segment, the East Bank Gunners defeated the Young Guns 1-0. Nicholson was on target for the victory.

Also, Trafalgar Square edged the Big Ballers 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the conclusion of the eventual fixture, Evlon Fordyce netted for Trafalgar, while Evon Smith scored for the Big Ballers.

Complete Results

Final

Trafalgar- 0 vs. East Bank Gunners 1

Sherwin Nicholson-(1)

3rd Place

Big Ballers-3 vs. Young Guns-0

Neil Linton-(2)

Ryan Solomon-(1)

Semifinals

East Bank Gunners-1 vs. Young Guns-0

Big Ballers-1 vs. Trafalgar-1

Trafalgar won 1-0 on penalty kicks.