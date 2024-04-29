East Bank Gunners crowned champion

Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM
Apr 29, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – East Bank Gunners were crowned the champion of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone, defeating two-time winner Trafalgar 1-0 on Saturday evening at the New Amsterdam basketball court.
Sherwin Nicholson recorded the only goal of the match in the first half of extra time to secure the win for the East Bank Gunners. Due to the outcome, the East Bank Gunners pocketed $400,000 and the championship trophy, while Trafalgar walked away with $300,000 and the corresponding accolade.
In the third-place playoff, the Big Ballers crushed the Young Guns 3-0. Neil Linton recorded a double, while Ryan Solomon scored once. As a result, the Big Ballers walked away with $200,000 and the respective trophy, while the Young Guns received $100,000 and the fourth-place accolade.
On the individual side, Nicholson was adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and will receive a football turf from Colours Boutique.
In the earlier semifinal segment, the East Bank Gunners defeated the Young Guns 1-0. Nicholson was on target for the victory.
Also, Trafalgar Square edged the Big Ballers 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the conclusion of the eventual fixture, Evlon Fordyce netted for Trafalgar, while Evon Smith scored for the Big Ballers.
Complete Results
Final
Trafalgar- 0 vs. East Bank Gunners 1
Sherwin Nicholson-(1)
3rd Place
Big Ballers-3 vs. Young Guns-0
Neil Linton-(2)
Ryan Solomon-(1)
Semifinals
East Bank Gunners-1 vs. Young Guns-0
Big Ballers-1 vs. Trafalgar-1
Trafalgar won 1-0 on penalty kicks.
ExxonM now warning us of a potential Tsunami and your leaders busy approving oil project
Apr 29, 2024The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing the title Milo Schools Under-18 Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing...
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – At his last press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo raised doubts about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]