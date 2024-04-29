Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

East Bank Gunners crowned champion

Apr 29, 2024 Sports

Champions! East Bank Gunners receive the championship cheque and trophy after defeating Trafalgar to win the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone

Champions! East Bank Gunners receive the championship cheque and trophy after defeating Trafalgar to win the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – East Bank Gunners were crowned the champion of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone, defeating two-time winner Trafalgar 1-0 on Saturday evening at the New Amsterdam basketball court.

Sherwin Nicholson recorded the only goal of the match in the first half of extra time to secure the win for the East Bank Gunners. Due to the outcome, the East Bank Gunners pocketed $400,000 and the championship trophy, while Trafalgar walked away with $300,000 and the corresponding accolade.

In the third-place playoff, the Big Ballers crushed the Young Guns 3-0. Neil Linton recorded a double, while Ryan Solomon scored once. As a result, the Big Ballers walked away with $200,000 and the respective trophy, while the Young Guns received $100,000 and the fourth-place accolade.

On the individual side, Nicholson was adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and will receive a football turf from Colours Boutique.

In the earlier semifinal segment, the East Bank Gunners defeated the Young Guns 1-0. Nicholson was on target for the victory.

Also, Trafalgar Square edged the Big Ballers 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the conclusion of the eventual fixture, Evlon Fordyce netted for Trafalgar, while Evon Smith scored for the Big Ballers.

The runner-up, Trafalgar, receives their prize.

The runner-up, Trafalgar, receives their prize.

Complete Results

Final
Trafalgar- 0 vs. East Bank Gunners 1
Sherwin Nicholson-(1)

 3rd Place
Big Ballers-3 vs. Young Guns-0
Neil Linton-(2)
Ryan Solomon-(1)

Semifinals 

East Bank Gunners-1 vs. Young Guns-0
Big Ballers-1 vs. Trafalgar-1
Trafalgar won 1-0 on penalty kicks.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ExxonM now warning us of a potential Tsunami and your leaders busy approving oil project

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic Foundation captures the crown

Chase’s Academic Foundation captures the crown

Apr 29, 2024

The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing the title Milo Schools Under-18 Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The Chase’s Academic Foundation team celebrates capturing...
Read More
Matthews propels Windies Women to 2-0 lead over Pakistan Women at Karachi

Matthews propels Windies Women to 2-0 lead over...

Apr 29, 2024

Motie’s heroics lead Windies A to victory over Nepal

Motie’s heroics lead Windies A to victory...

Apr 29, 2024

East Bank Gunners crowned champion

East Bank Gunners crowned champion

Apr 29, 2024

FL Sport assists Essequibo’s U-13 cricket team

FL Sport assists Essequibo’s U-13 cricket team

Apr 29, 2024

More support for RHTCCCC through Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana Project

More support for RHTCCCC through Cricket Gear for...

Apr 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]