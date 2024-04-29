Dirt biker dies after crashing into tree

Kaieteur News – A 23 year-old man on Sunday died after he crashed into a tree along the Tapakuma Trail, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police identified him as Chris Ramchan of Tapakuma Lake, an indigenous village.

Ramchan and his brother were riding their motorcycles along the trail when tragedy struck around 01:00 hrs.

The victim was some distance ahead of his brother when he crashed.

His brother, according to police, recounted that Ramchan’s motorcycle tail lights suddenly disappeared from in front of him.

When he got closer he found his brother badly injured and lying next to the bike.

Ramchan was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital but he succumbed while receiving medical attention.