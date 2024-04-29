Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM

Dirt biker dies after crashing into tree

Apr 29, 2024 News

Ramchan’s bike

Kaieteur News – A 23 year-old man on Sunday died after he crashed into a tree along the Tapakuma Trail, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police identified him as Chris Ramchan of Tapakuma Lake, an indigenous village.

Ramchan and his brother were riding their motorcycles along the trail when tragedy struck around 01:00 hrs.

The victim was some distance ahead of his brother when he crashed.

Dead, Chris Ramchan

His brother, according to police, recounted that Ramchan’s motorcycle tail lights suddenly disappeared from in front of him.

When he got closer he found his brother badly injured and lying next to the bike.

Ramchan was rushed to the  Suddie Public Hospital but  he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

 

 

 

