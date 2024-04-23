Latest update April 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Semi-submersible vessel found at Port Kaituma

Apr 23, 2024 News

The semi-submersible vessel which was found in Paiana Creek, Port Kaituma (GPF photo)

The semi-submersible vessel which was found in Paiana Creek, Port Kaituma (GPF photo)

Kaieteur News – Police in Region One are currently investigating the discovery of a semi-submersible vessel which was found with sandbags and cases of water on Saturday in Port Kaituma, North West District.

According to the police, about 16:35hr Saturday, the grey-coloured vessel was found in Paiana Creek, Port Kaituma covered with troolie leaves. Just a short distance away, there was a makeshift camp that was hidden from public view, the police revealed.

It was reported that the vessel was searched, and approximately 15 sandbags were discovered, along with about six cases of water. Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LISTEN HOW JAGDEO WILL MAKE ALL GUYANESE RICH!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Team Digicel Guyana dominate AMCHAM Golf Tournament

Team Digicel Guyana dominate AMCHAM Golf Tournament

Apr 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend, the prestigious Lusignan Golf Club played host to the highly anticipated AMCHAM Golf Tournament, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike from across...
Read More
Family of Omari Glasgow accepts Concacaf Awards on his behalf from GFF President Wayne Forde

Family of Omari Glasgow accepts Concacaf Awards...

Apr 23, 2024

Action bowls off today with star-studded double-header 

Action bowls off today with star-studded...

Apr 23, 2024

Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees Chung’s Construction to 3-0 win

Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees...

Apr 23, 2024

Rivalry heating up ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Race of champions

Rivalry heating up ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Race of...

Apr 23, 2024

West Indies Cricket Conference Good luck to Dr. Keith Rowley

West Indies Cricket Conference Good luck to Dr....

Apr 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]