Semi-submersible vessel found at Port Kaituma

Apr 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Region One are currently investigating the discovery of a semi-submersible vessel which was found with sandbags and cases of water on Saturday in Port Kaituma, North West District.
According to the police, about 16:35hr Saturday, the grey-coloured vessel was found in Paiana Creek, Port Kaituma covered with troolie leaves. Just a short distance away, there was a makeshift camp that was hidden from public view, the police revealed.
It was reported that the vessel was searched, and approximately 15 sandbags were discovered, along with about six cases of water. Investigations are ongoing.
