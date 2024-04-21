Two motorcyclists die in crash at Corentyne

Kaieteur News – Two motorcycles were on Friday killed after they crashed into each other around 20:30hrs along the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice Region Six.

According to police, a pillion rider identified as Veeram Seecharran, 17, was also left critical with a fractured skull.

The dead motorcyclists were identified as 21-year-old Vekash Tulsi of Lot 90 South First Street Letter Kenny, Corentyne, Berbice and 22-year-old Rondy Emmanuel of Lot 167 Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.

Tulsi was reportedly the rider of a motorcycle, CM 2969 while Emmanuel was rider of another motorcycle, CM 50. Seecharran was reportedly Emanuel’s pillion rider when the accident occurred.

Police said that the two motorcyclists crashed into each other head-on.

Investigations revealed that Tulsi was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Williamsburg’s Public Road while Emmanuel was proceeding east along the northern drive, both allegedly at a ‘fast rate of speed’”, police said.

Emanuel reportedly lost control of his bike and ended up into Tulsi’s path and they crashed head-on.

Emanuel, his pillion rider and Tulsi were all picked up in an unconscious state following the accident and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital. Tulsi was pronounced dead on arrival, while Emmanuel succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Up to press time, Emmanuel’s pillion rider Seecharran was still being treated for a fractured skull at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. His condition remains critical.

Investigations are continuing.