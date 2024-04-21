Latest update April 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Two motorcyclists die in crash at Corentyne 

Apr 21, 2024 News

Dead: Venkash Tulsi and Rondy Emmanuel

Dead: Venkash Tulsi and Rondy Emmanuel

Kaieteur News – Two motorcycles were on Friday killed after they crashed into each other around 20:30hrs along the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice Region Six.

According to police, a pillion rider identified as Veeram Seecharran, 17, was also left critical with a fractured skull.

The dead motorcyclists were identified as 21-year-old Vekash Tulsi of Lot 90 South First Street Letter Kenny, Corentyne, Berbice and 22-year-old Rondy Emmanuel of Lot 167 Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.

Tulsi was reportedly the rider of a motorcycle, CM 2969 while Emmanuel was rider of another motorcycle, CM 50.   Seecharran was reportedly Emanuel’s pillion rider when the accident occurred.

Police said that the two motorcyclists crashed into each other head-on.

Investigations revealed that Tulsi was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Williamsburg’s Public Road while Emmanuel was proceeding east along the northern drive, both allegedly at a ‘fast rate of speed’”, police said.

Emanuel reportedly lost control of his bike and ended up into Tulsi’s path and they crashed head-on.

Emanuel, his pillion rider and Tulsi were all picked up in an unconscious state following the accident and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital.  Tulsi was pronounced dead on arrival, while Emmanuel succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Up to press time, Emmanuel’s pillion rider Seecharran was still being treated for a fractured skull at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. His condition remains critical.

Investigations are continuing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Vote of confidence: Sir Viv Richards backs Windies to top upcoming T20 World Cup

Vote of confidence: Sir Viv Richards backs Windies to top upcoming...

Apr 21, 2024

SportsMax – Legendary West Indian batsman Sir Vivian Richards is backing the regional side to go all the way and claim a third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title at the upcoming tournament. The...
Read More
Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for eighth time, soaring to 6.24 meters

Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record...

Apr 21, 2024

Nasrudeen Jr. Mohamed set to ignite Renault Sport Megane trophy

Nasrudeen Jr. Mohamed set to ignite Renault Sport...

Apr 21, 2024

Bassarath’s unlawful election as Vice-President of CWI prompts GCB to move to Court

Bassarath’s unlawful election as Vice-President...

Apr 21, 2024

Front-runners Chase, PC, Waramuri Top, West Ruimveldt in race for 2024 title

Front-runners Chase, PC, Waramuri Top, West...

Apr 21, 2024

Court action brewing as horseracing troubles deepened in Guyana

Court action brewing as horseracing troubles...

Apr 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A Change of Fortune

    Kaieteur News – He had come to the United States on a visitor’s visa. But he could never explain just how he managed... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]