Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for eighth time, soaring to 6.24 meters

CNN – Sweden’s Armand Duplantis extended his dominant reign over the world of pole vaulting yesterday, setting his eighth world record in the discipline at the season’s first Diamond League meeting in Xiamen, China.
The 24-year-old cleared the bar at 6.24 meters, a full eight centimeters higher than anyone else has ever achieved and, further underlining his dominance, more than 40 centimeters higher than his competitors on the night.
After achieving this latest landmark in his glittering career, which has yet to be ratified, the US-born athlete celebrated by jumping off the mat before running over to celebrate with his team and salute the crowd.
He cleared every vault on his first attempt, even sailing over his record-breaking one, demonstrating the ease with which he has come to push the limits of his sport.
And, as the Paris Olympic Games creep ever closer, Duplantis has made it clear that he hasn’t yet reached his best level.
“I know what I need to do to get into those 6.30-type marks,” he told CNN’s Amanda Davies in April. “I want to be dominant in the sport because I know that’s what I’m capable of, trying to win every competition and get the most out of myself at every meet that I’m at.
“If I’m able to jump high, jump a world record, then that’s just a cherry on top.”
Meanwhile, the USA’s Christian Coleman won the men’s 100 meters with a time of 10.13 seconds, just ahead of his compatriot Fred Kerley in second and Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake in third.
In a closely fought women’s 200 meters, 19-year-old Torrie Lewis stunned the favorites to take her first Diamond League victory and announce her presence on the world stage. The USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson was forced to settle for second after the Australian’s late charge.
