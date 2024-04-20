Woman charged with assaulting Cops at Stabroek Market

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old woman was on Friday charged with two counts of assault against police officers and threatening behaviour.

The accused, Shaniah Melville, made her first appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Kaieteur News understands that the incidents occurred at the Stabroek Market on the Stabroek Back Road on April 15.

Melville is accused of assaulting Lance Corporal Elizabeth Daniels, with the intent to cause physical harm on the Stabroek Back Road. On the same day, she assaulted another officer at the Stabroek Market.

The accused had also used threatening behaviour towards Lance Corporal Daniels.

She pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her by Magistrate Daly.

The woman was granted $80,000 bail for the three charges and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 29, 2024.