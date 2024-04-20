Latest update April 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman charged with assaulting Cops at Stabroek Market

Apr 20, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old woman was on Friday charged with two counts of assault against police officers and threatening behaviour.

Shania Melville at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Shania Melville at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

The accused, Shaniah Melville, made her first appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Kaieteur News understands that the incidents occurred at the Stabroek Market on the Stabroek Back Road on April 15.

Melville is accused of assaulting Lance Corporal Elizabeth Daniels, with the intent to cause physical harm on the Stabroek Back Road. On the same day, she assaulted another officer at the Stabroek Market.

The accused had also used threatening behaviour towards Lance Corporal Daniels.

She pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her by Magistrate Daly.

The woman was granted $80,000 bail for the three charges and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 29, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tempers Flare at GBB Face off event ahead of WBA Super Flyweight Title Showdown

Tempers Flare at GBB Face off event ahead of WBA Super Flyweight...

Apr 20, 2024

– Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques to headline tonight’s card Kaieteur Sports – The Everest Cricket Club pavilion crackled with tension yesterday as the Guyana Boxing Board hosted its...
Read More
Perez 79*, Imlach 50, pilot Eagles to 8-wicket win with a day to spare 

Perez 79*, Imlach 50, pilot Eagles to 8-wicket...

Apr 20, 2024

Cyber Trading on board with Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Cyber Trading on board with Project “Cricket...

Apr 20, 2024

ECB launches historic junior academy at EBE

ECB launches historic junior academy at EBE

Apr 20, 2024

Banks DIH on board for Jumbo Jet Race of Champions

Banks DIH on board for Jumbo Jet Race of

Apr 20, 2024

Hayley Matthews’ heroics lead West Indies Women to resounding win over Pakistan in first ODI in Karachi

Hayley Matthews’ heroics lead West Indies...

Apr 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]