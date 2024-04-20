Tempers Flare at GBB Face off event ahead of WBA Super Flyweight Title Showdown

Latest update April 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 20, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Everest Cricket Club pavilion crackled with tension yesterday as the Guyana Boxing Board hosted its traditional face-off event, proceeding tonight’s much-anticipated fight night. All eyes are on the headline event where Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques are slated to battle for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Flyweight Gold Title.
In a display of international prowess, the event boasts eight thrilling bouts featuring fighters from Barbados, Suriname, Panama, the USA, and the host nation, Guyana. However, it was the pre-fight drama that stole the spotlight.
At the weigh-in ceremony, tensions escalated dramatically between Laured Stewart and Iran Khan, culminating in a heated exchange characterized by shoving and punches thrown. Meanwhile, headlining contenders Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques maintained their composure, engaging only in subtle displays of intensity.
Tonight’s main event will see Dexter ‘D Kid’ Marques, tipping the scales at 114.8 lbs, pitted against USA-based Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry, weighing in at 115 lbs, in a 12-round clash for the coveted WBA Super Flyweight title.
Adding to the excitement, Guyanese debutant Keevin Allicock will step into the squared circle against Barbados’ Jushawn Shepherd in a Junior Lightweight contest at 130 lbs over six rounds. Additionally, Laured Stewart is set to square off against Iran Khan in a fiery 180 lbs Catchweight matchup.
The evening’s lineup further includes Jean Carlo Rodrigues facing Rafael Marquez in a Flyweight bout at 112 lbs, while Terrence Adams takes on Pedro Sanchez in a Super Bantamweight showdown at 124 lbs. Barbados’ Edmond DeClou will also engage Charwin Estwick for the Middleweight/Super Heavyweight title. Natley Delgado of Panama will also tackle Surinamese Johana Zuniga in a Female Super Flyweight title match.
Scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm at the ECC ground, the event will commence with four electrifying bouts before a one-hour intermission, featuring guest appearances by local musicians. The evening will culminate with the highly anticipated headline clash between Dharry and Marques, promising an unforgettable night of boxing action.
