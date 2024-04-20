Dem Generators friken de competition!

Kaieteur News – Eh eh, me dear people, if yuh haven’t noticed by now, let me enlighten yuh ‘pon de latest hullabaloo ’round these parts. De hullabaloo, meh dear friends, is none odder than de dance of de Generators! Yes sah, dem generators wit’ de supernatural powers to scare blackouts right outta town!

It’s like dis, yuh see. Every time we start bawling ’bout de lack of ‘lectricity ’round here, someone from high above decides to let slip de news of a fancy boat filled wit’ generators, sailin’ our way. Now, ain’t dat a sight for sore candles? But lo and behold, before dem generators even dock, suddenly de blackouts decide to take a vacation! It’s like magic, but de kind yuh can’t find in no wand, only in dem twisted tales of our power woes.

And don’t yuh be tinkin’ dat dis be some one-time shindig. Oh no, meh dear friends, dis be a recurring drama fit for de stage. Last year, ’round de Christmas season, we were all in a tizzy ’bout de blackouts. But fear not, for dey tol’ us dat emergency generators were on their way, comin’ to save de day faster dan Santa wit’ his sleigh.

But wait! Before yuh could say “Jingle Bells,” de blackouts startin’ to fade away like de morning mist. And what do yuh know? Dem generators ain’t even been plugged in yet! It’s as if de mere mention of new competition sends de ol’ generators into a panic, hustlin’ to keep de lights on lest dey lose deir monopoly.

So de next time de blackouts start back, all we need to do is to announce dat how new generators are on their way. Yuh gan see how quick de blackouts gan end.

Talk Half! Leff Half!