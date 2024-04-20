Banks DIH on board for Jumbo Jet Race of Champions

Kaieteur Sports – Beverage giants Banks DIH Limited is the latest sponsor for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Race of champions horse race meet, set for Sunday April 28 at the Rising Sun Turf Club. More than ten million dollars in cash and prizes will be up for grabs and eight races are on the cards.

The feature race, which will be open to all imported and locally bred horses running at 1,600 metres, will see the top horse walking away with G$2,000,000. In addition to banks DIH, the other sponsors are AJM Enterprise, Jumbo Jet, Sino Truck and XCMG.

Champion horse Spankhurst, rival Bossalina, Easy Time, John Bull, and Stolen Money are among the top horses that will be igniting Rising Sun. A total purse of G$3,750,000 will be divided for the feature race while the entry fee is G$232,500.

Other races carded include West Indian-bred four-year old West Indies and three-year-old horses at 1,600 metres. The top horse in that race will be awarded G$600,000. The three-year-old Guyana bred horsesrace will also run at 1,600 metres and the top horse will also be awarded $600,000.

The F Class & Lower & E Class non-earners in last two starters race will be running at 1,400 metres; and the winner of the race will walk away with G$400,000.

H3 & Lower and H 1&2 horses non-earners in their last two starts & first time starter in Guyana – 1,400 metres race will see the top horse cashing in on G$350,000.

The I Class, J Class and West Indian-bred three-year maidens, the K Class horses and Lower and the L Class horses and open to J3 first time starters will complete the provisional programme.

All races will run under the guidance of the Guyana horse racing authority rules.

Races are subject to change and entries for the April 28 Race of Champions will close on April 22. Horses must be properly entered via Fazal Habibula on telephone 611-1141, Buju 658-7037, Shazenna/Rose on 322-0789, Glen on 1 (868) 368-5192 or Ginjo on 618-7278.

The race will run off at 12:00h and admission is G$2,000.