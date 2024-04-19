Van Lange 7 wickets pilot Demerara to U19 50-Over Inter-county title 

Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Demerara dethroned defending Champs Berbice to capture the GCB U19 50-Over Inter-county title yesterday at Malteenoes Ground.
The former champs, Berbice, imploded batting first as they were skittled for 90 all out with 32 extras contributing to their total.
Just Afraz Budhoo (15) and Rampersaud Ramnauth (19) managed double-digit scores for Berbice, with all-rounder Van Lange bagging a whopping 7 wickets for 25 runs from 6 overs, inspiring a dramatic collapse.
Support came from Neeran Bani (1-1), Krsna Singh (1-9) and Anthony Lim (1-19). Demerara then made a quick sprint to their total and the title, finishing on 91-3 in 32.2 overs.
Centurion from the last game, Mavindra Dindyal led the chase with 31 not out featuring a pair of sixes and fours. Opener Romeo Deonarain chipped in with 22 while Alvin Mohabir and Sachin Balgobin had 11 apiece.
Berbice bowlers tried as Matthew Pottya (1-25), Kumar Deopersaud (1-11) and Afraz Budhoo (1-35) managed slight breakthroughs.
Van Lange for his efforts with the ball finished with the Man-of-the-match award, as Demerara hoisted their title.
