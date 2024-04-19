‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Tournament continues tonight in Linden

Kaieteur Sports – Tonight, the pulse of football beats at the PPP-C Office Compound in Linden as the thrilling One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football championship 2024 resumes. Anticipation is high as four electrifying matches are lined up for today’s proceedings, propelling the tournament closer to the knockout stages where the stakes escalate.

The evening promises a flurry of action starting at 8:00 pm with the opener between Hururu and LA Ballers. Following this, fans can brace themselves for the clash between Platinum and UDK Victors. As the night progresses, the showdown intensifies with Pro Ballers locking horns with DC Ballers at 11:00 pm before the ultimate showdown between Fearless and Chung Construction.

In recent encounters on Sunday April 14, the heat was on as YMCA suffered a narrow defeat to MS Ballers with a solitary goal, while Hi Flyers soared above HH Ballers with a 2-1 victory. Aroaima held their ground in a draw against Hururu, while Young Gunners and Universal Ballers secured wins through walkovers.

With both male and female divisions vying for glory, the championship promises a staggering 5 million dollars in cash and prizes. The champions of the Men’s division stand to claim a hefty $1,500,000 alongside the coveted trophy and medals, while the Women’s division champions will seize $600,000 in cash as well as the championship trophy. Mark your calendars for the grand finale slated for May 5 at the same venue.

Sponsored by Bakewell and endorsed by President of Guyana, Honourable Dr. Irfaan Ali as part of the One Guyana initiative fostering unity among Guyanese, the tournament is masterfully organised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organization.