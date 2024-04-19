Johnny Barnwell’s Kings and Queens Domino competition shifted to April 20

Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee, in collaboration with Johnny Barnwell, popularly known as “Overseas,” kicked off the Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell 78th Birthday 4-a-side Small-Goal Football competition last Sunday at the Vryheid Lust Tarmac.
In a thrilling final match, Seon Semple’s football team emerged victorious after defeating Tyson Jarvis’ team 3-1. The competition, held in honour of the 78th birthday celebration, saw Semple’s team facing off with Jarvis’ team, with captain Seon Semple, Aaron Cosbert, and Kenny Richmond each scoring a goal to secure the championship.
The winning team not only lifted the championship trophy generously donated by Trophy Stall but also received a cash prize courtesy of CEO of P&P Insurance, Bishan Panday. The tournament’s runner-up also received a cash prize donated by Ken Phillips.
Additionally, the 78th Birthday Kings and Queens domino Competition, as previously advertised, has been rescheduled to April 20th. The event will take place at Wills Hideout in Vryheid Lust starting at 6 pm. Trophies and medals, sponsored by Johnny Overseas Barnwell, will mark the conclusion of his 78th Birthday festivities.
