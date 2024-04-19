Investigation launched into deaths of Corentyne siblings

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the death of two children from Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six. Reports of the children’s death surfaced on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Ministry in a press release said that it has engaged the relevant authorities and “Both cases are presently being investigated”.

Kaieteur News understands that the children were siblings.

“A post-mortem has been conducted on the first child and another post-mortem will be conducted on the second child,” the ministry said while noting that “the management and staff of the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital are deeply saddened by the death” of the children.

The Ministry said that 9-year-old Arianna Mahabir was admitted on Monday, April 15, 2024, in critical condition.

“While preparations were being made to transfer the patient to the GPHC, the child suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the Intensive Care Unit,” the press release said.

Further, the ministry said that prior to Arianna’s admission, her 9-year-old brother Ricardo Mahabir was taken to the hospital on Sunday, April 14, 2024 “with no sign of life”.

“The management and staff of the New Amsterdam Hospital express our profound condolences to the family of the two children. We remain committed to the welfare of the family and committed to providing all assistance to the family during this difficult period,” the Ministry of Health said noting that it has been appraised of the circumstances and all relevant reports have been forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer.

The Ministry said too that it “has instructed that an expert group be dispatched to the New Amsterdam Hospital to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two children.”