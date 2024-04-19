Guyana Defence Force FC leads standings as Santos FC withdraws

Women’s League Division One

Kaieteur Sports – With one month of intense competition completed, the Guyana Defence Force FC has firmly established their dominance atop the point table of Round Two of the Women’s League Division One, while Santos FC has withdrawn from the tournament to regroup and fortify their squad for the upcoming season.

The army team boasts an impressive unbeaten streak of seven wins out of seven matches, amassing twenty-one points. Conversely, Santos FC faced adversity, enduring a challenging streak of four consecutive matches without a win.

Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson encouraged Santos FC “to utilise this time strategically for preparations ahead of the new season,” and further urged the remaining five clubs in the competition “to maintain the high level of intensity and team spirit throughout the remainder of the season.”

Guyana Police Force FC is in second position with six wins and one loss, trailing Guyana Defence Force by three points. Holding steady in third place is Fruta Conquerors FC, tallying twelve points from a balanced record of four wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, Potato Strikers FC holds onto the fourth position, accumulating four points through one win, one draw, and four losses. Parkuri Jaguars FC round off the standings in fifth place, with a record of one win, one draw, and five losses.

The Women’s League Division has a rich pool of talent, including former champions, national team representatives, and up-and-coming stars.

It stands as a vital platform for players to showcase their skills, compete for spots in national team setups, pursue educational scholarships and potentially land contracts with clubs both domestically and internationally.

On April 20, the matchup between Guyana Police Force FC and Pakuri Jaguars FC is set to kick off at 4 p.m. at NTC.