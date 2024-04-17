Man remanded for distributing child pornography

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court to answer cyber-crime charges relating to the distribution of child pornography.

Joshua Rambarran of Lot 826 St Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Michelle Mathias where the charges were read to him.

The defendant was charged with six counts of using a computer system to obtain and transmit child pornography, committed on a child under age 14 and charges of two (2) counts of alleged child pornography and using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, and humiliate a person.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack SC advised police to charge Rambarran for allegedly tricking two children under the age of 14 to send him nudes and then distributing the photographs as child pornography on an online platform called Telegram.

Police had launched an investigation on March 27th, 2024, and April 6th, 2024 into the matter following reports of child luring and child pornography. Rambarran was arrested on April 9th, 2024.

Investigators reportedly found out that the two children were groomed and convinced to send explicit pictures and videos to a Snap chat account, and then the said pictures and videos were forwarded to a Telegram group.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence. As a result, Magistrate Mathias remanded Rambarran to prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 20, 2024.