Joshi holds the lead in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Kaieteur News – Thirteen-year-old Aditi Joshi holds the lead in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship Qualifying Tournament after the first four rounds were completed last weekend.

The remaining three rounds will continue on April 20th and 21st at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. This qualifying chess tournament attracted twenty female players contending for the top nine spots for the Women’s Chess Championship set for later this month.

Joshi, the reigning National Under-14 Champion, has secured wins in all four rounds against some of the most accomplished opponents. Joshi met former Women’s champion Sasha Shariff in a Round three encounter that ended in 21 moves. A sudden Queen, Rook, and pawn attack from Joshi ensnared Shariff’s King with a looming checkmate. Shariff, unable to overcome the threats, conceded the game soon after.

Facing Rahim in Round Four, the Under-14 female champion overwhelmed her veteran opponent. The 13-year-old won a piece and later executed a devastating x-ray maneuver to capture Rahim’s prized Queen. Valiantly fighting in a gravely weakened position with an exposed King, Rahim succumbed to checkmate after 44 moves.

The standings are Shazeeda Rahim in second place with 3 points. Young Ciel Clement and Nellisha Johnson are also on three points, in third and fourth places, respectively. Also holding strong with 2.5 points each is Sasha Shariff in fifth position, Treskole Archibald in sixth, and Angelina Yhap in seventh. Sharif and Archibald had a draw in round 4, splitting the point in half. Juniors Priya Doodnauth, Saura Ruplall, Chelsea Harrison, Parnita Kishun and Kaija Clement all share a standing of 2 points each.

However, due to the tie-break system, Doodnauth reserves the eighth place, with Ruplall holding ninth. The last round will end on Sunday, determining the top nine contenders to challenge the current Women’s Chess Champion, Jessica Callender for the 2024 National Women’s Chess Championship Title.

These tournaments are part of the qualifying process for the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary in September this year. Top performers will gain Grand Prix points from these tournaments and the 2024 Grand Prix Tourneys, which will then be tallied and calculated to see who will make the top five for the Guyana female team.

The 2024 Women’s Qualifiers and the Women’s Championship tournaments are generously sponsored by the Diamond Fire and General Insurance Inc.

The GCF also offers chess classes every Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm to school students at School of the Nations. For additional information, please message us on Facebook or WhatsApp number 707-4529.