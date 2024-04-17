In-form Eagles gunning last-placed CCC 

Latest update April 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

The Guyana Harpy Eagles will look to take full advantage of the out-of-sorts Combined Campuses and Colleges from today.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles will look to take full advantage of the out-of-sorts Combined Campuses and Colleges from today.

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 7…GHE vs. CCC

Kaieteur Sports – After a highly-successful round 6, Guyana Harpy Eagles will look to take full advantage of the out-of-sorts Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) when Round 7 bowls off today.

Guyana have been in the best form to date, as their entire core have officially clicked in their respective areas.

With the front-line batsmen all scoring centuries including Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, Kemol Savory, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and others being the heavyweights with the bat, more should be expected from the likes of Raymon Perez or even Sylus Tyndall should he feature.

Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Sinclair have been exceptional as wicket-taking options for Imlach.

Seamers Isai Thorne, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Niall Smith have continued to bowl with venom and put their team in a strong position this season.

The Eagles will look for further good performances from their batsmen with the bowlers being on target.

With the Eagles current XI being their best, it is unlikely that coaches Ryan Hercules and Garvin Nedd will look to tinker with the winning lineup.

With the Eagles current XI being their best, it is unlikely that coaches Ryan Hercules and Garvin Nedd will look to tinker with the winning lineup.

CCC have been a mess as they dangle in last place with 0 points including 6 losses from the 6 rounds played. While Guyana won their last match by 212 runs, CCC suffered a 123-run loss at the hands of the Trinidadians.

Guyana have a good opportunity to shoot up from their current third place position and possibly secure either the one or two spots, depending on the outcome this round.

Action bowls off at 10:00h at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, Trinidad and Tobago.

