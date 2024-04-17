GSSF, Horizon Group Inc. team up 

Latest update April 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation proudly announces its sponsorship of the much anticipated Practical shooting match by Horizon Group Inc., a pioneering force in sustainable property development in Guyana.
As a 100% Guyanese owned and operated company, Horizon Group Inc. is committed to supporting local sporting events that promote skill, camaraderie, and community engagement.
The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, renowned for its dedication to promoting the sport of shooting in Guyana, will host the match, attracting participants and enthusiasts from across the nation. The event promises to be a thrilling showcase of marksmanship and sportsmanship.
At the sponsorship handover ceremony on Monday 15th April, 2024, Mr. Winston Hermanstyne, Business Development Manager of Horizon Group Inc., presented the sponsorship funds to Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Match Director of upcoming Match.
Mr. Hermanstyne emphasised Horizon Group’s commitment to fostering local talent and supporting initiatives that contribute to the vibrancy of Guyana’s sporting landscape.
Horizon Group Inc. is known for its innovative approach to property development, specialising in green communities that prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Their signature projects feature homes equipped with cutting-edge solar technology and industry-leading water purification systems, ensuring residents enjoy a comfortable, eco-friendly lifestyle.
“We are thrilled to support the Practical Shooting Match hosted by the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation,” said Mr. Hermanstyne. “As a company deeply rooted in Guyana, we believe in investing in initiatives that not only promote sportsmanship but also contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. We look forward to witnessing the excitement and skill on display at the event.”
The Practical Shooting Match, made possible by the generous support of Horizon Group Inc., promises to be an event to remember, bringing together handgun shooters, spectators, and supporters for a day of thrilling competition.
Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon thanks the company for coming in board and explained the three elements of practical shooting: Speed, Power and Accuracy. Built around safety, the sport simultaneously measures the ability of the competitor to shoot rapidly and accurately with a full powered gun in a fun, fair, and competitive environment.
Match Director, Persaud-McKinnon, went on to note that excellent prizes for the Top Three Overall Shooters in each division will be made available. She also indicated that the stages for the match were designed to be dynamic and free style, in that there is no set arrangement of the targets, thus the shooter will have to choose their order of engagement as targets become visible. Safety for all will come first and will be monitored by several experienced range officials and ranks of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation.
