‘The world cannot afford another war’

– Guyana tells UN Security Council as Iran strikes Israel

Kaieteur News – The Full United Nations Security Council–on which Guyana holds a seat–yesterday met and held an emergency session in relation to the escalation of violence in the Middle East, triggered by early Sunday morning’s attack by Iran, which fired more than 300 rockets into Israel.

This in response to Israel’s targeting of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

Addressing the UN Security Council yesterday, Guyana’s UN’s Plenipotentiary Representative on that body, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, was adamant, “the world cannot afford another war, and the Middle East certainly cannot afford another war.”

Rodrigues-Birkett was adamant “violence begets violence and compromises peace and security.” To this end, Rodrigues–Birkett said “Guyana is alarmed over the recent escalations over Israel and Iran especially in a region that is already experiencing intense conflict.”

As such, “we urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint to desist from launching further retaliatory attacks and to seek the path of pace.” This since, “any further attacks will have devastating regional consequences and also for the wider international community. The world, cannot afford another war, and the Middle East certainly cannot afford another war.”

According to the Guyanese Representative “the attack on Iran’s diplomatic facility in Damascus earlier this month and Iran’s attacks on Israel have only served to heighten tensions in the region.” She said Guyana urges “the parties to strictly abide by their charter obligations and to avoid a larger conflagration.” She also used the occasion to reiterate “as with any conflict, it is always innocent civilians who bear the brunt with women and children suffering disproportionately.”

Rodrigues-Birkett cited as “example, how civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory and other parts of the region are already reeling from unprecedented levels of suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.” She calls on countries of the region to fully comply with their international obligations and to uphold the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” According to Rodrigues Birkett, “we also demand full adherence to international law and the UN charter and for the parties to settle their differences through peaceful and lawful means.”