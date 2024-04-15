PC sneaks into quarter finals with 2-1 win over Charlestown Sec’

Latest update April 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2024 Sports
– Waramuri, Ann’s Grove and West Ruimveldt also book quarter final spots
Kaieteur Sports – President’s College (PC), Ann’s Grove, Waramuri Top, and West Ruimveldt secured spots into the quarterfinals of the Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football tournament after electrifying wins on Sunday at the Ministry of Education grounds on Sunday.
Ann’s Grove Secondary kicked off the final four matches of round of 16 stage of the competition with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Abram Zuil in a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
The game initially seemed evenly poised as both teams battled to a 4-4 draw, with the first half ending in a tense 2-all deadlock.
However, Ann’s Grove emerged victorious thanks to Kennad Halley and Neron Jerrick’s pivotal goals, ultimately clinching the win 5-3 on penalties after a nail-biting shootout.
In another intense showdown, President College asserted their dominance early on, against Charlestown Secondary. Shamar Barrington’s early penalty put PC in the lead, and Mikeal Antigua’s goal further solidified their 2-1 victory. Despite Charlestown’s efforts to narrow the gap with a solitary goal, PC held on to secure a 2-1 triumph and advance to the quarterfinals.
Waramuri Top left no room for doubt in their match against Yarrowkabra Secondary, delivering a commanding 11-0 victory.
Zundel Abrams and Odell Holmes led the charge with impressive performances, each netting four goals, while Denzel Abrams, Rondell Peters, and Marcus Smith also contributed to the rout.
Meanwhile, West Ruimveldt secured their spot in the quarterfinals with a clinical 3-1 win against North Ruimveldt. Elijah Sattaur’s brace in the 63rd and 75th minutes, along with Donovan Welcome’s goal, sealed the deal for West Ruimveldt, denying North Ruimveldt a chance to advance further.
The Petra Organisation coordinates the tournament, proudly sponsored by Massy Distribution under the Nestle ‘Milo’ Brand, and supported by MVP Sports, Yellow Steel Inc., the Ministry of Education, Blue Water Shipping, and the Guyana Football Federation.
