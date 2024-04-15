Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Latest update April 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Linden Inter-School football tournament kicked off with a bang, witnessing the defending champions, Christianburg Wismar Secondary, experiencing a mixed bag of outcomes in their initial matches.
On the tournament’s opening day, last year’s winners succumbed to a 2 – 1 defeat against Mackenzie High School, but swiftly regained their footing to secure a narrow 1 – 0 victory over the Linden Technical Institute on the following day.
However, LTI bounced back with vigour, defeating Harmony Secondary 3 – 0 win.
Meanwhile, Kwakwani Secondary showcased dominance, remaining undefeated with an impressive 9 – 1 win over Wisburg Secondary in their opener, followed by a hard-fought 2 – 1 victory against New Silvercity Secondary.
New Silvercity Secondary faced their second consecutive setback, having previously suffered a 1-0 loss against Linden Foundation Secondary.
Action continues tomorrow from 2:00 pm with an enticing double-header, featuring Mackenzie High School squaring off against Harmony Secondary, while Linden Foundation Secondary locks horns with the home team, Wisburg Secondary.
