Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive success

Kaieteur Sports – The inaugural CPCE/Nexgen Golf’s Drive, Chip, and Putt Tournament, sponsored by Guyana Beverages Fruta and Turbo brands, took place at the campus ground in Turkeyen on Saturday, April 13.

The event, with no entry fee, drew over 60 players who enjoyed complimentary food, beverages, and snacks. The competition was intense, with final scores reflecting the teams’ fervor, accompanied by cheers of excitement and groans of disappointment.

Representing Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 9, the 4-person teams arrived in vibrant team colours, comprising participants from Grade 7 secondary schools such as Bladenhall Multilateral and New Campbellville, as well as trainee and graduate teachers, and community players. They all competed for prizes generously donated by Pegasus Hotel & Suites, KFC, Guyana Beverages, Nexgen Golf Academy, and CPCE.

“This is just the beginning of what promises to be a tradition,” stated Registrar Kevaun Sears. “The atmosphere was electrifying, and those new to golf were captivated by the experience. We extend our gratitude to Hussain and Nexgen Golf Academy, our sponsors, the 2022 PE Majors, and Sirs Stanley Alkey and Kurt Braithwaite for making this event possible.”

The winners of the tournament were:

First Place: Electric Super 4 (Triston Ramkarran; Godfrey Rodrigues; Benicia Charles; Ariana Williams)

Second Place: WildOut (Vanicia Stephen; Veron Wyatt; Amari Harlequinn; Serena Kassim)

Third Place: Foul Assassins 1975 (Carthy Hanlong; Leston Smith; Nicole Braithwaite; Nafeeza Harris)

Special Recognitions:

All-Female Team: CPCE Registration (Kevan Sears; Dawn Hiles; Jessica Ali; Alicia Griffith)

First Place All-Male Team: New Campbellville Secondary (Jeydon Robertson; Mannesseh McDonald; Dustin Jackson; Deeran Persaud)

Second Place All-Male Team: The Golf Giants (Titus Persaud; Seion Harry; Lesle Thompson; Neri Danielle)

Top Individual Performers: Ronick Harvey, Ariana Williams, Godfrey Benjamin, Keshana Ault, Tristan Ramkarran, Javon Charles and Nafeeza Harris.