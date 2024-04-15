$30M repairs on Parika Stelling Linkspan Bridge completed

Kaieteur News – The Parika Stelling Linkspan Bridge is operational again following a successful $30 million repair project, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said during a site inspection on Friday.

The linkspan, a crucial drawbridge for vehicles using the MV Sabanto ferry, sustained significant damage and required immediate attention. Minister Edghill highlighted that the remedial works were completed two weeks ago, restoring the MV Sabanto ferry’s daily operations of transporting passengers and cargo.

According to Department of Public Information release, Superintendent of Parika Stelling, Tamesh Persaud, revealed that the repairs were carried out by a joint effort between the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) Corporation and private contractors. The collaborative approach aimed to swiftly restore ferry operations and alleviate disruptions caused by the damaged linkspan. Persaud said the rehabilitation works have significantly improved the efficiency of operations. “We are in a better position in terms of repair, smooth flow of traffic, no complaints at this point,” DPI quoted him as saying.

Additionally, the ministry, in partnership with the DHB Corporation is set to initiate the tender process for the rehabilitation of the catwalk at Parika Stelling. The catwalk’s condition has deteriorated to the point of posing a safety hazard for staff, requiring immediate action.

The project will include relocating and repairing the catwalk, along with driving fender piles to reinforce its structural integrity. Similarly, significant rehabilitation works have been carried out on the wharf’s deck geared at ensuring safety and uninterrupted traffic flow. These interventions underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining crucial transportation infrastructure for the efficient operation of essential services, and more importantly, the welfare of passengers.