One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach Football tournament starts today – Bakewell on board

Apr 13, 2024

K&S’s Monette Aaron collects the sponsorship from Bakewell’s Rajin Ganga yesterday.

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach Football tournament will get underway with a bang at the Compound of the PPP/C Office in Linden form 6:00pm and admission is absolutely free.

While endorsed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali under the One Guyana banner to foster oneness among Guyanese, and promises a lot of fun and entertainment, this event promises keen contests for the attractive prize packages on offer in both Male and Female segments.

Tasked with the organizational aspects of the event, is the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and yesterday, organisation Rep Monette Aaron collected a sponsorship package from Managing Director of Bakewell, Rajin Ganga.

Known for their organizational abilities, the Kashif and Shanghai Org. has promised fans a chockfull of entertainment starting at 6:00pm today with the March past of the teams and official opening.

Half an hour later the business end of the tournament gets underway with the ladies on show.

The night’s full fixtures read:

18:30 (Queen)

Rockstone vs Hururu

19:15 (Queen)

Tiger Bay vs Aroaima

20:00 (King)

Rockstone vs Hururu

21:00 (King)

Fearless vs Wiz Ballers

22:00 (Kings)

UDK Victors vs Golden Stars

23:00 (Kings)

Speightland vs Pro Ballers

Play continues tomorrow with more action at the same venue from 6:00pm.

On show:

18:00 (Queen)

Aroaima vs Hururu

18:45

Speightland vs Tiger Bay

19 30 (king)

Young Gunners vs Gorillas

20:30 (King)

Presidential vs Universal Ballers

21:30 (King)

YMCA vs MS Ballers

22:30 (kings)

Team Mineral vs Hi Flyers

Games continue on Friday 19 with:

18:30 (Queen)

Tiger Bay vs Hururu

19:15 (Queen)

Speightland vs Rockstone

20:00 (kings)

LA Ballers vs Rockstone/Hururu

21:00 (kings)

Goal is Money vs Fearless/Wiz Ballers

22:00 (kings)

Platinum vs Golden Stars/UDK Victors

23:00 (King)

DC Ballers vs Speightland/Pro Ballers

Other playing nights are April 21 and 29, with the grand finale on Sunday May 5.

The Male teams will battle for a share of the prize money which has been split; 1st place $1,000,000, 2nd place $500,000, 3rd place $200,000 and 4th place $100,000.

The ladies will look to claim either of the 1st place $400,000, 2nd place $200,000, 3rd place $100,000 or 4th place $50,000.

Football fans are encouraged to come out and have a fun weekend of action presented by the K&S Organisation under the President’s One Guyana Brand.

