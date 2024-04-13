One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach Football tournament starts today – Bakewell on board

Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach Football tournament will get underway with a bang at the Compound of the PPP/C Office in Linden form 6:00pm and admission is absolutely free.
While endorsed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali under the One Guyana banner to foster oneness among Guyanese, and promises a lot of fun and entertainment, this event promises keen contests for the attractive prize packages on offer in both Male and Female segments.
Tasked with the organizational aspects of the event, is the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and yesterday, organisation Rep Monette Aaron collected a sponsorship package from Managing Director of Bakewell, Rajin Ganga.
Known for their organizational abilities, the Kashif and Shanghai Org. has promised fans a chockfull of entertainment starting at 6:00pm today with the March past of the teams and official opening.
Half an hour later the business end of the tournament gets underway with the ladies on show.
The night’s full fixtures read:
18:30 (Queen)
Rockstone vs Hururu
19:15 (Queen)
Tiger Bay vs Aroaima
20:00 (King)
Rockstone vs Hururu
21:00 (King)
Fearless vs Wiz Ballers
22:00 (Kings)
UDK Victors vs Golden Stars
23:00 (Kings)
Speightland vs Pro Ballers
Play continues tomorrow with more action at the same venue from 6:00pm.
On show:
18:00 (Queen)
Aroaima vs Hururu
18:45
Speightland vs Tiger Bay
19 30 (king)
Young Gunners vs Gorillas
20:30 (King)
Presidential vs Universal Ballers
21:30 (King)
YMCA vs MS Ballers
22:30 (kings)
Team Mineral vs Hi Flyers
Games continue on Friday 19 with:
18:30 (Queen)
Tiger Bay vs Hururu
19:15 (Queen)
Speightland vs Rockstone
20:00 (kings)
LA Ballers vs Rockstone/Hururu
21:00 (kings)
Goal is Money vs Fearless/Wiz Ballers
22:00 (kings)
Platinum vs Golden Stars/UDK Victors
23:00 (King)
DC Ballers vs Speightland/Pro Ballers
Other playing nights are April 21 and 29, with the grand finale on Sunday May 5.
The Male teams will battle for a share of the prize money which has been split; 1st place $1,000,000, 2nd place $500,000, 3rd place $200,000 and 4th place $100,000.
The ladies will look to claim either of the 1st place $400,000, 2nd place $200,000, 3rd place $100,000 or 4th place $50,000.
Football fans are encouraged to come out and have a fun weekend of action presented by the K&S Organisation under the President’s One Guyana Brand.
Police wicked to bruk down the people gate
Apr 13, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 3 GHE vs. JS Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles maintained their grip on this battle after leaving the Jamaicans with almost 300 runs for...
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo has more excuses than a politician caught in a scandal. But no amount of blame-shedding and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The escalation of violence in Gaza by Israel has prompted a global outcry,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]