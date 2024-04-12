Savory 155, Imlach 101* re-shift momentum as Guyana

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 2 GHE vs. JS

– Permaul 5-55, Guyana lead by 271 runs heading into Day 3

Kaieteur Sports – It was a magical first innings for the Guyana Harpy Eagles thanks to twin centurions Kemol Savory and Tevin Imlach who gave their side the driver’s key with a 271-run lead as they soar into Day 3 with action intensifying at Sabina Park.

The Harpy Eagles will feel relieved, yet upbeat as they did well to recover from 40 odd for 4 wickets during the opening day, to end on a formidable 424 all out in 116.3 overs by the stroke of lunch on Day 2.

A career-best knock from Savory, an elegant 155 from 309 balls with 16 fours and three sixes, gave Guyana and by extension his captain Imlach, an unexpected foundation which could result in them acquiring 1st innings honors.

Eagles Captain Imlach, cracked his third 1st Class career ton and second of the season, finishing unbeaten on 101 after hitting 11 fours and a pair of maximums.

Scorpions’ front-line wicket-takers, pacer Ojay Shields (4-103) and spinner Pete Salmon (3-117) along with Abijahi Mansingh (2-50) toiled for their scalps.

Stumps on Day 2 left Jamaica on 153-9 in their 1st innings, after veteran spinner Veerasammy Permaul bagged 5-55 with speedster Isai Thorne (2-19) lending a hand.

Brandon King (32), all-rounder Ramal Lewis (24) and Romaine Morris (21) stood out amidst a dismal batting card for Jamaica.

By tea, Jamaica had already lost 4 key wickets after breakthroughs from fast-bowlers Isai Thorne and Ronaldo Alimohamed with help from left-arm spinner Permaul.

Abijahi Mansingh (18) departed before the tea break, leaving King in search of a new partner for the last session. The Jamaicans hung around but Permaul made steady inroads leaving the tailenders with an impossible task today.

Day 2’s action resumed with Savory and Imlach both looking confident during the morning sessions, eventually adding a massive partnership of 153 runs after both centurions owned the sessions leading up to lunch and the end of Guyana’s 1st innings.

The 27 year-old Savory, worked the bowlers as he nudged his way past the 150-mark, doing most of his damage on Day 1 when he celebrated his first milestone.

Savory, after reaching what would be the 3rd milestone of his innings (150), mistimed a shot off Salmon and was caught, bringing an end to an entertaining innings.

Imlach stepped on the gas after the partnership ended as he found support from Niall Smith who raced to 33 off 28 with six good-looking fours and 11 runs from last-man Thorne.

The Guyana skipper, seeing his partners fall around him, stepped on the gas and clobbered a few sixes and a fours as he sped into the 90’s before reaching his hundred as the final wicket fell soon after; just at the stroke of lunch.

Day 3’s action continues today from 11:00h.