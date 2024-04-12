Queenside Chess Camp sees more women participating in Chess

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), together with the Guyana Women in Chess Community (GWICC), on Sunday, April 7th hosted the Queenside Girls and Women Chess Camp at Cara Lodge Hotel in Georgetown.

It is the second year that the GWICC has hosted the female-only chess camp. The core mission of the annual camp is to close the gap in gender parity in the game.

The GCF has seen a significant membership increase in female players, especially in the girls’ division in the age category tournaments of rapid games.

The annual event attracted more than 50 girls and women, aged from eight years to forty eight years, who came to enjoy an afternoon of fun and social interaction among their peers. In the group, some beginners eagerly learned from the seasoned players, while others focused solely on playing.

The chess camp aims to empower girls and women through chess and encourages knowledge sharing while fostering friendships among the females. The afternoon event certainly achieved this goal as the younger girls were enthusiastic and vocal in their expressions and joy only chess players can attain in playing chess.

These promising young players are poised to contend for the championships vacated by aging competitors. Company Secretary of the Guyana Chess Federation and organizer of the

Queenside event Marcia Lee, in the opening remarks of the camp, expressed gratitude for the strong support received from the GCF, parents, and the sponsors of the event, International Import, and Supplies. Mrs. Lee spoke about the need to hold a space for female chess players who can develop their skills and encourage each other.

She noted that the number of girls and women playing chess, whether casually or competitively, has increased when compared to previous years.

The Queenside event sponsor representative, Mrs. Jagmohan also made some remarks, encouraging girls in chess. She lauded the federation for its progress in promoting the sport over the years, creating opportunities for children to play from a young age.

The Guyana Chess Federation thanks the Jagmohan Family for their continued support in promoting the game of chess and empowering young girls to be their best and continue to break barriers.

The one-day camp is the perfect lead into the next tournament, the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship Qualifiers, which will play at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, from the 13th -14th April and 20th – 21st April 2024.

Chess teaches life skills, some of which are respect, how to focus, and making decisions under pressure.

Interested persons are welcome to sign up to become members of the federation and also register for Guyana Chess Federation’s Chess Club for students at https://guyanachess.gy.