Athletes Commission to host Social Media Management workshop tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Athletes Commission (GAC) will be hosting a Social Media Management Workshop tomorrow April 13, starting at 10:00am at the Guyana Olympic House, marking it their inaugural event for the year.

In line with its mission to represent and support athletes within the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), the GAC has announced this workshop to equip athletes from various sporting disciplines across the nation. Invitations have been extended through their respective national federations.

The workshop aims to provide athletes with essential knowledge on maintaining a professional online presence across different social media platforms, thereby fostering opportunities for personal and athletic growth.

Led by the Chairperson of the GAC, table tennis player, Chelsea Edghill, OLY, the workshop will stress the importance of professional online conduct and address often-overlooked aspects of competition, including interview etiquette and handling press conferences.

Participants can anticipate comprehensive guidance tailored to their needs as athletes, navigating the complexities of social media management effectively.

As the primary forum for athletes’ representation and development, the GAC remains steadfast in empowering Guyanese athletes both on and off the field. This workshop underscores their commitment to providing invaluable resources and support to the athletic community, ensuring their sustained success on the global stage.

Established in 2022, the Guyana Athletes Commission (GAC) serves as the foremost advocate for athletes within the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

Chaired by Edghill, the GAC is dedicated to championing the rights and welfare of Guyanese athletes, fostering their holistic development on and off the field.