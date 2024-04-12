Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Anand Ramchand set to Debut RenaultSport Megane Trophy at GMR&SC Circuit championship opener

Apr 12, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The local motorsport world is abuzz with anticipation as Anand Ramchand gears up to debut in the Renault Sport Megane Trophy at the GMRSC Circuit Championship opening round on April 21st at South Dakota Circuit.

A seasoned driver with an impressive track record, Ramchand is optimistic about his prospects in the upcoming season, adding to the excitement.

Ramchand’s confidence in the RenaultSport Megane Trophy is palpable. “It’s a reliable car,” he stated, emphasizing his belief in its capabilities on the track. With his sights set on podium finishes and even a shot at victory in the GP4 Class, Ramchand is poised to make a strong impression in his debut race.

A former GP3 and Starlet Cup champion, Ramchand brings a wealth of experience. His success in multiple classes speaks volumes about his skill behind the wheel. Alongside his debut in the RenaultSport Megane Trophy, Ramchand will also be competing in the BAL Toyota Starlet Cup and the SIC GP3 with his trusty 911 Toyota Starlet.

With his proven track record as a seasoned driver and a race winner across multiple classes, Ramchand’s presence on the grid adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming season. Fans can expect to see thrilling battles and memorable moments as Ramchand takes on the competition in pursuit of victory.

As the countdown to the GMRSC Circuit Championship opener begins, all eyes will be on Anand Ramchand as he embarks on this new chapter in his racing career. With determination, skill, and a competitive spirit, Ramchand is ready to leave his mark on the track and make the 2024 season one to remember.

