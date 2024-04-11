Savory 127* anchors Harpy Eagles after tough opening day at Sabina Park

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 1 – GHE vs. JS

– GHE 1st innings Day 1 (278-8)

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper Kemol Savory carried his team with a mature hundred on Day 1, as the champs endured a testing first day of action versus the Scorpions at Sabina Park.

Guyana ended on 278-8, eyeing another 300 run 1st innings total after Savory struck his highest score of the season and possibly his career, a sterling 127 off 251 deliveries, stroking 13 fours with 3 sixes.

Savory will resume today alongside his Captain Tevin Imlach, who will look to add to his 33 not out.

West Indies Test player Gudakesh Motie kept the lower-order from collapsing with his cool innings of 56 off 86 with 8 fours and a solitary six.

Only Kevin Sinclair (23) looked on point as a number of the Eagles top batsmen failed to score on the opening day.

Taking advantage of the home conditions and the reputation at Sabina Park for being kind to fast-bowlers, Ojay Shields rocked Guyana with his spell of 3-56, alongside Derval Green (1-21), which put the champs on the back-foot early.

Off-break spinner Pete Salmon chipped in with 2-64 and Abijahi Mansingh (1-32). After electing to bowl, Shields removed both Raymond Perez (04) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (01) to give Jamaica the edge.

Vice-captain Kevlon Anderson (01) and Sinclair fell to Green and Salmon, shortly after, as Savory glued the team together throughout lunch and tea as the Champs looked to recover.

Shields struck again in the afternoon session, this time removing Veerasammy Permaul for a run-a-ball 15; with Motie falling to the bowling of Mansingh.

Imlach and Savory compensated for the hiccups and kept their heads high as they saw Guyana to stumps, with much work to do come today when Day 2 play resumes from 11:00h.