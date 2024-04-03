Slingerz and Guyana Defence Force record wins on Sunday

Latest update April 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz FC and Guyana Defence Force FC notched sensational wins in Sunday’s fixtures of the KFC Elite League Season Six at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
In the March 31 matchups, Western Tigers FC endured a challenging 4-1 loss against
Slingerz FC, while Guyana Defence Force FC recorded a commanding 5-0 victory over Fruta Conquerors FC.
In the opening clash, the Guyana Defence Force FC’s offensive strategy was on full display as they found the net through Delroy Fraser at the 31st Olvis Mitchell at the 22nd, 30th and 45+1st minutes, Delroy Fraser at the 31st and Chris Macey at the 43rd minute.
Later in the evening, Andrew Murray of Western Tigers FC kicked off the scoring for his team with a goal at the 25-minute mark in the highly anticipated clash of the season.
Slingerz FC’s Daren Niles then equalised the score at 42 minutes, setting up an intense halftime deadlock.
The second half started with Sheldon Holder from Slingerz FC swiftly finding the back of the net twice at 52 and 56 minutes, substantially extending his team’s lead. Curtez Kellman sealed the deal with the final goal of the night at the 85th minute.
The two matches marked the end of March’s action for the ten elite clubs, including Guyana Police Force FC, Monedderlust FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, Den Amstel FC, Santos FC, and Buxton United FC.
To kick off the April fixtures, Monedderlust FC went head-to-head with Den Amstel at
6:30 p.m., followed by Santos FC taking on Police FC at 9:00 p.m. yesterday April 2 at NTC.
The league started on February 25, with a total of 23 matches played to date.
The top ten clubs are competing for first-place cash prize of G$2,000,000, with cash rewards of G$1,200,000, G$800,000, and G$500,000 up for grabs for the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.
