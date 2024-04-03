Man dies after run over by speeding minibus

Kaieteur News – A 51-year-old man was killed in the wee hours on Tuesday, after the driver of a minibus swerved into him on the Public Road at Uitvlugt, West Cast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Nicholas Khelawon of Lot 155 Ocean View Uitvlugt WCD. According to a report issued by police, the fatal accident occurred at about 03:19hrs. Police related that the accident involved minibus #BZZ 1192, driven by a 29-year-old of Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and pedestrian Khelawon. The occupants of the minibus were four teenagers and a 20-year-old.

Investigations revealed that the minibus was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Uitvlugt Public Road, at a fast rate, when the driver alleged that a motorcar (number unknown) made a sudden ‘U-turn’ from south to north in front of him. The minibus driver reportedly told ranks that this caused him to swerve right to avoid a collision and, in the process, the bus collided with the pedestrian standing on the southern grass parapet alongside the road.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons at the scene and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital along with the minibus driver and its occupants. The pedestrian was examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced him dead on arrival. The occupants of the minibus were admitted to the Leonora Hospital for observation. Meanwhile, the driver was treated and sent away. Police stated that he is presently placed in custody assisting with investigations. The body of the deceased was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination (PME).