Kite-flying and life

Latest update April 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 03, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Many people think that kite-flying is about the Resurrection. It has nothing to do with the Resurrection. But dat is a subject for another day.
Kite-flying holds many lessons for life. It is a metaphor for life. If, for example, your kite is too small, then you’re merely a whisper in the wind, easily overshadowed by the boisterous giants soaring high above. Too large, and you risk being whisked away into the unknown, lost amidst the clouds of ambition. Finding the perfect sized kite is much like finding your place in the universe: a delicate balance of humility and audacity.
Now, hold on to your twine or “balla”. Strong, resilient, the lifeline between you and the heavens. It symbolizes the connections we forge in life, the bonds that tether us to reality even as we yearn to break free. But beware, for even the sturdiest twine can fray under the weight of our dreams, leaving us plummeting back to earth in a whirlwind of disappointment, just like dem kite wah tail too short.
Let us not forget the tail! It is the most important part the kite. Long and flowing, it dances gracefully behind your kite, stabilizing its flight and guiding its path. Much like the friendships we cultivate along the way, the tail offers support and direction, ensuring that we stay grounded even as we reach for the stars.
And finally, the loop. Ah, the loop! A simple twist of fate that can send your kite spinning into a dizzying spiral or gracefully gliding towards the heavens. Life, my friends, is full of loops and twists, unexpected turns that can either send us reeling or propel us forward with newfound momentum.
So, as you stand there in the middle of a field raising your kite, remember to embrace the size of your dreams, strengthen the ties that bind you, let your tail guide you, and when life throws you a loop, don’t be afraid to twist and turn with it.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
