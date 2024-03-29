Put on yuh Sunday best today!

Latest update March 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Today is a Holy Day. So dem boys wan be careful with what dem say. Nuff hypocrite gan tun up at Church door today. If yuh nah go to Church all year, dis is one day when yuh does feel yuh gat a duty fuh tun up. Dem boys however want tell dem backsliders nah fuh go to Church today. Because truth be told, if yuh only gat time fuh God once a year, deh probably gat a whole queue waiting just fuh yuh.
We gen hear a lot of sermons today pun television about forgiveness, repentance, and all kinda sweet talk. But tomorrow, it’s back to business as usual. Dem same people who begging forgiveness today gon be back to spreading gossip and grudges like peanut butter on bread. Leh we hope that this Good Friday can bring more permanent changes.
But yuh know what really tickles dem boys’ funny bone? Dem politicians showing up to Church like they ain’t been up to all kinda mischief all year round. Dem praying for guidance and wisdom like they ain’t been making decisions that got the whole country scratching dem heads. But hey, as long as they flash a smile and kiss a baby or two, dem think they can fool even de angels.
So, on this Holy Day, dem boys want to remind yuh: it ain’t just about showing up to Church today; it’s about living what yuh preach every day. And if yuh can’t do that, well, good luck explaining yourself at de pearly gates.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
