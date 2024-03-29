Blue Water Shipping donates Light pole to Petra Org.

Kaieteur Sports – In a groundbreaking move, Blue Water Shipping has partnered with the Ministry of Education and the Petra Organisation to donate cutting-edge concrete poles (for lighting) at the Ministry Sports Complex facility.

This significant contribution was made official yesterday during a ceremony held at the Carifesta venue, where representatives from Blue Water Shipping showcased their commitment to global and social responsibilities through this collaboration.

This sponsorship comes at a crucial time, perfectly aligning with Petra’s ongoing calendar programme. Recently, Petra launched the Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, which is now entering its second week of preliminary rounds. With over 21 teams participating, including 15 from Georgetown and others from regions 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9, the tournament promises to be a vibrant display of young talent.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, expressed immense gratitude for the partnership, recognizing its monumental impact on their operations. Improved lighting not only enhances the quality of play but also fosters fairness in the game, ultimately benefiting all participants.

Richard DeNobrega, Blue Water Senior Vice-President of Sales and Development, lauded Petra for their commendable work over the past decade. He emphasized the potential for growth in this partnership, highlighting its aim to support Petra in nurturing talent for the national programme. Notably, around 50% of the U20 national team consists of players who emerged from Petra-organised tournaments, including distinguished athletes like Omari Glasgow, a senior national footballer.

As the 2024 Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament continues, the upgraded facilities provided by Blue Water Shipping will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the event. Matches are set to continue tomorrow at the Ministry Sports Complex venue and also at the Queen’s College ground.