Back Circle rebounds, Gold is Money also victorious

Mar 25, 2024 Sports

Guiness Greatest of the Streets – Georgetown…

Kaieteur Sports – Traditional giants Gold is Money, North East La Penitence, Back Circle, and North Ruimveldt recorded contrasting wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship continued on Saturday evening at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.

Gold is Money sealed their berth to the quarterfinal round, dismantling Tucville 4-1. On the other hand, North East La Penitence moved one step closer to qualification for the elimination round following a 1-0 win over Make It Happen.

Similarly, North Ruimveldt defeated Rising Stars 1-0 to strengthen their position in the race for quarterfinal qualification. Back Circle rebounded from their opening loss to dismantle Middle Road 5-0 to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the next stage.

In other results, Laing Avenue upset the Stabroek Ballers 1-0, while the Albouystown Warriors downed Sophia B 2-0. Also, Unstoppable and Albouystown played to a scoreless affair, while Lodge All-Stars and Bent Street battled to a 0-0 outcome.

