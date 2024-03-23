Latest update March 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Shabazz lauds Golden Jaguars performance

Mar 23, 2024

Guyana’s Elliot Bonds in action against Cabo Verde. (photo compliments: FIFA)

Guyana’s Elliot Bonds in action against Cabo Verde. (photo compliments: FIFA)

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars, Jamaal Shabazz, lauded his side’s performance against Cabo Verde on Thursday evening, despite the team’s 1 – 0 loss.

Ryan Medes struck within two minutes for Cabo Verde in their FIFA Series opener against Guyana, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) side left the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the win.

“After a nervous first five minutes, we settled and gave a good account of ourselves against a superior and more experienced opponent,” Shabazz said, pointing to Guyana’s 155th FIFA Ranking, as compared to Cabo Verde’s 65th global ranking.

According to Shabazz, “We held a good defensive line and when we did let them through our goalkeeper (Quillan Roberts) came up big.”

“I admired how our lads stuck to our concept of building out at the back and late in the game we created some really good chances. Matches against superior opponents is what the doctor ordered and being brave enough to try and implement our style of play is the medicine. Lift up your heads and hold it up high Guyana the Golden Jaguars will carry the flag with honour.”

Meanwhile, the Golden Jaguars played a practice match with a top Saudi Arabia club side yesterday, in preparation for their March 26 match with Cambodia.

For Shabazz, this is a wonderful opportunity for the players who missed out against Cabo Verde in the opening game of the newly introduced FIFA Series on Thursday night.

Shabazz said the game allowed players, “especially that ones who missed the FIFA Series, to gain some valuable experience playing against a professional club side. We want to maximize on the opportunities here in Saudi and this is one way of doing so.”

“Everyone must have a chance on the pitch in Saudi and this is what this is all about. This is a great opportunity for our players to hone their skills outside of their own confederation, as that is the founding principle of the FIFA Series.”

