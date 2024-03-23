Shabazz lauds Golden Jaguars performance

Latest update March 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars, Jamaal Shabazz, lauded his side’s performance against Cabo Verde on Thursday evening, despite the team’s 1 – 0 loss.
Ryan Medes struck within two minutes for Cabo Verde in their FIFA Series opener against Guyana, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) side left the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the win.
“After a nervous first five minutes, we settled and gave a good account of ourselves against a superior and more experienced opponent,” Shabazz said, pointing to Guyana’s 155th FIFA Ranking, as compared to Cabo Verde’s 65th global ranking.
According to Shabazz, “We held a good defensive line and when we did let them through our goalkeeper (Quillan Roberts) came up big.”
“I admired how our lads stuck to our concept of building out at the back and late in the game we created some really good chances. Matches against superior opponents is what the doctor ordered and being brave enough to try and implement our style of play is the medicine. Lift up your heads and hold it up high Guyana the Golden Jaguars will carry the flag with honour.”
Meanwhile, the Golden Jaguars played a practice match with a top Saudi Arabia club side yesterday, in preparation for their March 26 match with Cambodia.
For Shabazz, this is a wonderful opportunity for the players who missed out against Cabo Verde in the opening game of the newly introduced FIFA Series on Thursday night.
Shabazz said the game allowed players, “especially that ones who missed the FIFA Series, to gain some valuable experience playing against a professional club side. We want to maximize on the opportunities here in Saudi and this is one way of doing so.”
“Everyone must have a chance on the pitch in Saudi and this is what this is all about. This is a great opportunity for our players to hone their skills outside of their own confederation, as that is the founding principle of the FIFA Series.”
Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell
Mar 23, 2024…narrowly defeated by USA in 3rd-place match Kaieteur Sports – The conclusion of Guyana’s journey at the Pan Indoor Hockey Cup was filled with suspense as they secured a fourth-place finish...
Mar 23, 2024
Mar 23, 2024
Mar 23, 2024
Mar 23, 2024
Mar 23, 2024
2024 CWI Regional4-Day Championships Day 3 Round 5… GHE vs. WIV – Smith 5-29, Permaul 5-47 keep Volcanoes to 2nd... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]