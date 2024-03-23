Regal of Region 4 and City Star of Region 6 advance into regional playoffs as Khan’s Transportation throws its support

Kaieteur Sports – The Panko Steel Fabrication One Guyana Inter Region Softball Cricket Cup organize by Roraima Community Developers got underway last Sunday across various regions in Guyana, City Star of region 6, Regal of Region 4 and Blairmont of Region 5 have advanced into the regional playoffs of this augural tournament.

As weather permitted games get going in Region 6 and saw City Star of Port Mourant battle their way to become the regional winner and book a place into the region playoffs. Some of the scores for the day are as follows: Name Brand vs City Star – batting first Name Brand made 129 for 2 off 10 overs with top score from S. Sukhu with 68. The pick of the bowlers for City Star were V. Bharrat 1 for 36 off 3 overs and A. Khan 1 for 18 off 3 overs.

In reply City star made 130 for 4 off 8.1 overs in overcoming Name Brand. M. Gounden top score with 37 for City Star, while S. Diaram picked up 3 wickets for 32 runs off 3 overs.

In another game knight Riders overcome Full Clips. Batting first Knight Riders score128 all out in 9.5 overs with a top score of 29 from J. Nicholas. Bowling for Full Clips was T. Chase with 4 for 29 off 3 overs. In reply Full Clips managed to score 82 all out. Bowling for Knight Riders was J. Nicholas 3 for 20 off 3.

While in a reduced overs game in the semi-final, Sawh Construction vs Knight Riders: Batting first Sawh Construction scored 90 for 5 off 6 overs, with Vishal Philips to score with 32. Bowling for Knight Riders were R. Chinapen 3 for 33. In reply Knight Riders just managed to get 57 for 7 off 6 overs, top score was R.Singh with 34 and bowling for Sawh Construction was K. Sinclair 4 for 7.

The regional final saw City Star overcoming Sawh Construction, batting first Sawh Construction chalked up 55 all off 10 overs with a top score from C. Gittens of 10. Bowling for City Star Bharat and Balkarran with claim 3 for 5 and 3 for 11respectively.

In reply City Star made 56 for 3 top score R.Rampertab with 18 Sinclair with 2 for 14 all out off 10 overs with C. Gittens top score with 10. Sinclair picked up 2 for 14.

The regional winner City Star collected a trophy and $80,000, a trophy was awarded to the runner up team, while best bowler went to Videsh Bharrat of City Star with 3 for 11 off 3 overs, best batsman went to S. Sukhu with 68 in an innings from Name Brand, while MVP and Man of Final was V Bharrat.

Over in Region 4 the games continue as teams battle for top regional prize and a space into the national playoffs. In some of the matches the score are as follows: – Regal All Star vs Lusignan, Regal won the toss and chose to bat making 188 runs for 3 wkts in 10 overs. Top scorer for Regal was R. Sergeant with 98 runs, while P. Rooplall and S. Singh made 35 and 26 runs respectively. Bowling for Lusignan, Imran picked up 1-wkt for 47 runs.

Lusignan in reply made 126 for 5 in 10 overs with K. Persaud top score with 49 runs while Apanna pitched in with 28 runs. While K. Persaud of Regal picked up 4 wkts for 23 runs.

In another game Success Strike Force overcame TermineX; TermineX batted first and made 145 for 2 in 10 overs with top scorer being N. Singh 70 and N. Dhanraj 20 runs, B. Sukram picked up 1 wkt for 18 runs.

In reply Success made 146 with A. Rooplall 39 and S. Ramcharran 32. The pick of the bowlers was K. Orford 3 wkts for 31 runs and G. Singh 2 wkts for 6 runs.

While in the regional final Regal outplayed Success Strike Force. Regal batted first and made 197 for 7 in 10 overs with R. Sergeant 50 runs, B. Mangar 36 and S. Budhu 38, Buju picking up 3 wkts for 86 runs.

In reply Success made 143 for 4 in 10 overs with S. Ramcharran 67, Saif Zombia 22 and A. Singh 18 runs. J. Samson 2 for 22.

Regal was awarded $80,000 and a trophy, runner up team a trophy, while the best batman went to Regal K. Orford and the best bowler and man of the final went to R. Sergeant and were awarded with trophies.

Meanwhile, CEO of Khan’s Construction and Transportation Svs. made good of his promise to support the tournament. Mr. Khan said that sports esp. Softball cricket plays an integral part in the lives of young people because it’s the first kind of cricket they start to play as a kid and is very happy to support this regional grassroots initiative.

Representatives of the RCD thanked Mr. Khan for coming on board and promised him that the coming games will continue to be played to standard.

This inaugural tournament is branded under Panko Steel Fabrication as the title sponsor and supported by Money Tree Trading, West Central Mall, Regal Stationery and Computer Supplies, U. Balgobin Electrical, Singh Brothers Construction, Amaya Milk Company, TermineX and Blue Spring Water.

According to the RCD, at the playoffs the winner will pocket $300,000 and a trophy, Runner Up $80,000 and trophy, 3rd place $30,000 and trophy, Man of Series $20,000 and trophy, Man of Final, Best Bowler and Best in the playoffs $10,000 each along with trophies and other prizes for most sixes and wickets in the final will also be up for grabs.

The tournament continues this weekend with Regional playoffs in Regions 2, 3 and 10, while the national playoffs are set for March 31st at a venue to be named.

According to the organisers, plans are moving apace into making the final day of the tournament into a family affair with live entertainment and lots of side attractions for all patrons as we join together in creating One Guyana.